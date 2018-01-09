A person is fighting for life and a second is in a serious condition after a crash near Waitomo Glowworm Caves.

Police said the crash happened about 10.45am on Waitomo Valley Rd when a car ran off the road and landed in a ditch.



St John Ambulance said a rescue helicopter flew the victims Waikato Hospital.

The road to the major North Island tourist attraction was now blocked and diversions were in place at Waitomo Village and Haurua Rd.

No other vehicles were involved, a police spokeswoman said.