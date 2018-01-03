One person is dead following a crash on Dyers Pass Rd in Christchurch this evening.

The crash, between a car and a motorcycle, happened just after 5pm.

Another person has suffered serious injuries.

The road will remain closed for some time as emergency services work at the crash scene.

Advertisement

Traffic is currently being diverted back down Hackthorne Rd.

Meanwhile, crashes in Huntly and near Papakura in Auckland earlier today caused delays on State Highway 1.

The incident in Huntly, which occurred around 12:30pm, left traffic backed up in both directions on SH1, while the crash under the Beach Rd overbridge just before 2pm blocked the northbound lane, causing heavy congestion back to Ramarama.

A Police spokeswoman said three vehicles were involved in the nose-to-tail accident in Huntly but no one was injured.

Emergency services were on site this afternoon following the crash near Papakura.