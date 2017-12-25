A cyclist has avoided serious injury after colliding with a vehicle in Hamilton.

The crash at the intersection of Cambridge Rd and Cobham Dr, State Highway 1, caused traffic travelling into the city at 11.50am today to back up.

A witness said the cyclist was lying in the gutter and appeared to be unconscious.

However, Waikato Senior Sergeant Jason McKay said traffic was now running freely and the cyclist did not suffer any major injuries.

St John Ambulance attended, and fellow motorists put the cyclist in the recovery position.

The witness said the crash appeared to have happened on the roundabout and the cyclist was possibly heading north at the time.