Police are appealing for information after a capsized boat was located off Port Waikato this afternoon.

The boat, named Parauroa, was located upturned around 1:35pm, police said.

Maritime police and coastguard have been searching the area but have not found anyone in the area. At this stage no one has been reported missing.

Police want to locate the owner and asked anyone with any information to contact the police maritime unit on 0800 102 835.

