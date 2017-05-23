Drink driver four times over the legal limit, doing 164km/h in Christchurch

By Andrew King

A motorist was caught doing 164km/h while more than four times the legal breath limit on Saturday.

Senior Constable Andy Williamson was on his way to a call in Akaroa when he clocked the speeding 40-year-old man on the Christchurch Akaroa Rd near Motukarara at about 5pm.

The man was doing 172km/h moments before Williamson recorded the speed.

When the Christchurch man got out of his Volkswagen Golf, Williamson noticed the smell of alcohol.

He recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1025mcg/l.

The legal limit is 250mcg/l.

"It is absolute madness. It's one of the single most reckless acts of driving I have experienced," Williamson said.

"He is risking himself and others. If he was to crash at that speed, it would be horrific to everyone involved. It is suicidal."

The man was arrested and charged with driving at a dangerous speed, excess breath alcohol.

When asked what his excuse for driving so recklessly, he said: "I just put my foot down."

His licence is suspended for 28 days and he had to pay for a tow truck to collect his car from the side of the road.

He will appear in the Christchurch District Court on June 7.

- Christchurch Star