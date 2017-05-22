3:28pm Mon 22 May
Kaikoura rocked by 4.6-magnitude earthquake

The quake intensity was described as "strong".
Kaikoura has been rocked this afternoon by a 4.6 magnitude earthquake.

Geonet reported on its website that the quake was centred at a depth of 17km and located 15km north-east of Kaikoura.

Its intensity was described as "strong".

The quake struck at 2.10pm.

The north-east of the South Island is still recovering from last November's 7.8 magnitude thumper, a complex series of quakes that struck across several faultlines.

Those in the quake zone quickly took to Twitter to share their experience of the latest tremor.

Shannon Cooper‏ described feeling "sea sick".

Jay Harvie wrote "that one made me dizzy".

"I thought I was losing my mind then."

A police spokeswoman said they had not had any reports of damage or injury following the quake.

More to come

- NZ Herald

