Kaikoura rocked by 4.6-magnitude earthquake

Kaikoura has been rocked this afternoon by a 4.6 magnitude earthquake.
Geonet reported on its website that the quake was centred at a depth of 17km and located 15km north-east of Kaikoura.
Its intensity was described as "strong".
The quake struck at 2.10pm.
The north-east of the South Island is still recovering from last November's 7.8 magnitude thumper, a complex series of quakes that struck across several faultlines.
Those in the quake zone quickly took to Twitter to share their experience of the latest tremor.
Shannon Cooper described feeling "sea sick".
Jay Harvie wrote "that one made me dizzy".
"I thought I was losing my mind then."
A police spokeswoman said they had not had any reports of damage or injury following the quake.
More to come