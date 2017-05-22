Hamilton manslaughter trial begins

In a manslaughter trial of a homeless Hamilton man, the Crown alleges the man on trial "lost it" after being invited to join in group sex acts.

Neville Harris, 48, is charged with the manslaughter of Tama Retimana and is on trial in the High Court in Hamilton.

The charge relates to the alleged incident on December 24 last year, in which Harris is alleged to have beaten and chased Retimana into the Waikato River where he drowned.

Crown lawyer Ross Douch delivered his opening statement to the jury this morning.

Douch said Harris and Retimana had been drinking moonshine on December 24, along with Retimana's partner at the time.

Harris became angry when Retimana and his partner started being sexual in front of him, causing Harris to punch the victim and tell him to stop.

They went back to drinking moonshine but later Retimana again engaged in sexual activities and this time asked Harris to join it.

Douch said it was at this point that Harris "lost it" and he punched and kneed Retimana in the head.

Retimana then ran and tried to escape by jumping into the Waikato River.

He wasn't seen until three days later when a passing kayaker found the body on December 27.

A toxicology report found Retimana had 360 milligrams of alcohol in his blood, seven times over the legal limit to drive.

Douch told the jury the big question they would have to ask is whether Retimana jumped into the water through fear or threat of violence, something the Crown alleges.

The first witness to take the stand is Retimana's partner, who has name suppression.

The trial is set down for five days.

- Newstalk ZB