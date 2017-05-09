Plan to have New Zealand's blasphemy law scrapped

Act leader David Seymour will today seek leave of the House to table a bill to repeal New Zealand's blasphemy law.

Seymour's action comes after Prime Minister Bill English said he was surprised to learn New Zealand had such a law, and saw no reason it shouldn't be repealed.

English was asked about the archaic law at his regular post-Cabinet press conference yesterday, after reports Irish police are investigating Stephen Fry for blasphemy after he called God an "utter maniac" and "mean-spirited and stupid" on television.

A viewer reported the offence after the comedian spoke about God during an interview with Irish broadcaster RTE in February, 2015.

In New Zealand, blasphemous libel is listed under the Crimes Act 1961 as punishable by a year in prison.

English said he was unaware such a law existed.

"I think it's just an accident of history," said English, a Catholic. "Somebody told me it has been used once, but I can't imagine a use for it. I think laws that overreach on addressing robust speech are not a good idea.

"I think a lot of people would be quite taken aback if they saw what is happening in Ireland - police taking up an investigation under blasphemy laws," English said.

"We can get rid of it, yeah."

Seymour will seek leave to table his bill and have it debated at the start of tomorrow's Members' day, when non-Government business takes precedence. That will only happen if no MP objects.

The Association of Rationalists and Humanists in 2015 called for the law to be scrapped after the terror attack at the Charlie Hebdo magazine's office in Paris.

