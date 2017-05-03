Police at robbery at ANZ bank on Auckland's North Shore

Breaking

Police are at the scene of a bank robbery in Auckland this afternoon.

Police have confirmed the robbery occurred at the ANZ Bank in Glenfield, North Shore.

A manhunt has been launched after a man entered the bank about 1.10pm and demanded money, police said in a statement.

"The man fled ... and a large number of police are currently in the area."

The man was wearing a white hoody and sunglasses with the hood up. He is thought to be aged in his mid 20s, and is described as a Maori or Pacific Islander.

A vehicle that may be linked to this incident was found 40 minutes later in the Bayview area.

"Police dogs and their handlers are currently in this area seeking to establish whether a possible offender is still in the area.

"As a precautionary measure, Bayview Primary is currently in lockdown."

No one is thought to be injured.

The principal of Bayview School wasn't available to comment.

But a staff member at the school said everyone was "all good".

Children were being kept in classrooms, and parents who had arrived at the school to collect their children - unaware of the lockdown - were also being kept inside classrooms.

ANZ spokesman Stefan Herrick confirmed an incident had occurred at the Glenfield Rd branch, but he would not give further details.

Counselling was being made available to staff this afternoon and the branch had been closed for the rest of the day.

A decision would be made later whether to open tomorrow.

He would not say how many people were inside the bank at the time of the incident, or whether anyone had been injured.

A staff member at another neighbouring business, Super Hair, said there were "too many" police outside.

Glenfield residents have spoken of their shock at the police presence in the suburb following the bank robbery.

Karlin O'Malley Somers wrote on a community Facebook page about the police presence this afternoon.

"Anyone know why half the North Shore police just went screaming down Glenfield Road from Constellation Station? Had at least 13 cars go past my place."

