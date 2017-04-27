Surfer attacked by shark off Southland coast

A surfer has apparently been attacked by a shark off the Southland coast.

The attack is said to have happened at Curio Bay.

Emergency services were called just after 2pm and a rescue helicopter is on its way from Dunedin with an ambulance heading there from Tokanui.

HeliOtago spokesman Graeme Gale confirmed a chopper was heading out to the incident at Curio Bay.



He said they'd received the call around 2.30pm. He estimated it would take the rescue helicopter between 35 to 45 minutes to get out to the beach.



Gale said a call as to which hospital the patient would be taken to would be made once the nature of the injuries was made apparent.



He said the patient could be taken to Invercargill, Dunedin or Christchurch once assessed.

It's unknown how serious the surfer's injuries are at this point.

Department of Conservation marine scientist Clinton Duffy said a range of shark species could be found in that area, including great whites, mako, blue sharks and broadnosed seven-gill sharks.

"And the species most likely to be involved in an attack is either going to be a seven-gill or a great white shark."

It remained extremely rare for swimmers and surfers to encounter sharks in the wild, let alone be attacked by them.

"On average, we get one or two incidents every year, but it's rare that people get seriously injured."

While University of Florida's International Shark Attack File (ISAF) recorded around 50 New Zealand shark attacks since 1852, it was estimated the actual figure was more around 113, although the accuracy of information collected before the 1960s wasn't clear.Around a dozen of them are known to have been fatal, the most recent of which occurred at Muriwai Beach in February 2013.

Statistically, the rate of shark encounters paled in comparison to the number of Kiwis injured each year by seemingly harmless activities like dancing -there were 8125 related ACC claims in 2014 - and luge riding (373 claims).

In 2014, a surfer was bitten three times, reportedly by a great white, while he was surfing at Porpoise Bay, near Curio Bay.

Surfer Darren Mills, 28, punched the shark away. Mills suffered three deep gashes between his thigh and his calf as the shark latched on to his leg while he sat on his surfboard 50m offshore.

Mills spoke to the Herald on Sunday on the first anniversary of the attack.

The British man, who lives in Arrowtown, was offshore when he felt a bump and looked down to see the terrifying sight of the teeth of a great white - later judged by DoC staff to be 3.5m long and with a 52 cm-wide mouth - clamped on to his leg.

"I sort of punched it in the nose and it let go. I fell off the board and I saw its tail come out of the water as it was heading away from me. The surfboard basically saved my life because the bottom jaw went into the surfboard ... if it had closed around my leg I wouldn't be here."

He still had a series of ragged scars down his right thigh and had kept his surfboard, with its shark-teeth print.

It took him almost a year to return to the water, but he felt no animosity towards the species.

"There are people who die from these attacks. I'm really lucky."

