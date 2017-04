A person is dead and another seriously injured after a crash early this morning in a residential south Auckland street.

St John Ambulance said a person was killed and a second person badly injured in the smash that happened around 3am on the corner of Mangere and Walmsley Rds in Otahuhu.

Both people inside the vehicle were taken to nearby Middlemore Hospital.

The Fire Service and Police were unable to give more details about the accident.

- NZ Herald