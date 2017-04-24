American heart surgeon sentenced over double fatality near Motueka

By Chelsea Daniels

The US surgeon who pleaded guilty to causing a crash killing two people and injuring four others has been sentenced to pay $165,000 in emotional harm payments.

In February, 63-year-old Kenneth Michael Wolnak made the fatal decision to perform a u-turn on the busy Coastal Highway 60.

It resulted in a crash which cost the lives of both father of two 41-year-old Steve Jayes, and newly retired 69-year-old Kevin Whitburn.

Both died at the scene of blunt force trauma.

Four others, including Wolnak's wife Elizabeth, Whitburn's wife Janet, and two passengers in Jayes truck were injured.

Judge Richard Russell today told Wolnak - the accident was a result of his carelessness - and the repercussions of his actions couldn't be greater.

- Newstalk ZB