Businessman's stalker fined $15,000 for two and a half years of harassment

"Dirty money" is how a business owner describes the reparation his stalker was ordered to pay by the court.

A man who harassed Dunedin man Dan Pryde for two-and-a-half years has been ordered to pay him $15,000.

Jeremy Buis appeared in the Dunedin District Court for sentence this morning, after a week-long judge alone trial last month. Buis' name suppression was lifted this morning.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, the victim, engineering business owner Pryde, labelled the emotional reparations as "dirty money".

"I would almost be prepared to give that away to a charity than accept it and use it, because what am I going to buy from someone who's destroyed a big part of my life?" Pryde said.

On Thursday Buis was found guilty of threatening to cause grievous bodily harm, criminal harassment and intentional damage in a two and a half year spree.

The offending stemmed from a parking ticket in 2012, when Pryde's driveway was blocked by the defendant.

The business owner became the subject of anonymous threatening text messages, and his contact details were distributed to dating websites and meeting places.

Pryde's neighbours were also falsely told he was under investigation for child sexual offences.

Buis has also been ordered to undergo 200 hours of community work.

- NZ Herald