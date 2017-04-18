Paraglider dies after crash in Port Hills, near gondola summit in Christchurch

A paraglider has died after crashing into a road barrier near the Christchurch gondola summit on the Port Hills.

Officers are working to notify next of kin.

Emergency services were called around 11.40am, police said.

Fire communications shift manager Ian Littlejohn said an emergency call came in shortly before noon.

"We received a call for assistance from the ambulance service. Two reports of a paraglider [going] into a barrier on the Summit Rd."

The incident happened near the gondola top house, he said. Crews responded from Woolston Station, and were on the scene by 12.30pm.

No one else was involved in the incident, which will now be referred to relevant authorities

Staff at the shops and cafe at the top of the Christchurch Gondola said they had not seen or heard anything about the incident.

Police and ambulance officers and a rescue helicopter were also at the scene.

- NZ Herald