Body found off Tauranga coast

Police have confirmed a body has been found off the coast of Tauranga today. In a written statement a police spokeswoman said police were notified around 1.45pm today that a body had been found off the Tauranga coast near Pudney Rocks.

Pudney Rocks are a popular diving and fishing spot in the Bay of Plenty, situated about10 nautical miles northeast of the Tauranga Harbour entrance.

Inquiries were continuing as to how the body came to be in the water.

The spokeswoman said the identity of the body could not be confirmed until a formal forensic examination, "and as such police has no further comment at this time".

The statement more than two hours after queries were put to police.

In March, a search and rescue operation was launched after Te Awamutu farmer Karl Earwaker, 39, went missing at sea.

Mr Earwaker's 5.6m fibreglass Sea Nymph, named Optimist, was found empty and capsized about two nautical miles south of Mayor Island on Tuesday March 21. Large-scale searches from air and sea were carried out but there has been no sign of him since.

On March 31, Maketu man Simon Oliver disappeared after his car crashed into the Kaituna River.

Despite police divers, Coastguard and other volunteers, the 53-year-old man also still has not been found.

Both searches were suspended.

