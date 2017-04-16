Slain Pakuranga Heights mum Chozyn Koroheke - 'Eastside's fallen angel'

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

The night Chozyn Koroheke died she was supposed to be at her best mate's for dinner.

Koroheke was on salad duty and Sheldon Cook gave her a call to hurry her up.

"I called her about an hour before it happened, I said 'where are you, you've got to do this salad', and she said, 'I'm just getting pretty and I'll come over, I'm just doing my hair'," Cook told the Herald.

Shortly after that phone call Koroheke, 22, was shot, allegedly at close range, and died in her home.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with her murder and will appear in the Manukau District Court on Tuesday.

The investigation into the alleged murder is ongoing, but police believe it is a domestic-related incident.

READ MORE:

Man charged with murder of Auckland mother Chozyn Koroheke in Pakuranga Heights

Cook later heard that her best friend was killed as she was painting her nails.

"She didn't arrive at my place for dinner, she wasn't answering her phone so I turned on my mobile data to ring her on Facebook; she was always online," Cook said.

"All these messages started coming through, about 15 from friends I hadn't spoken to in years telling me 'sorry for your loss' and 'I heard it was Chozyn'.

"I was like 'what the ***k is going on' and then someone sent me a link to a story ... I just broke."

Cook is still struggling to accept her best friend is dead.

The pair met on their first day at Pakuranga College and became firm friends.

"I found out she lived close, just through the alley and we walked to school together every day, and home," Cook said.

"If I couldn't sleep in the middle of the night I would just go straight to her house."

Both Koroheke and Cook were full-time mothers, each with two young children.

Koroheke is survived by a 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son.

"Chozyn loved being a mum, she was a beautiful mum," Cook said.

Koroheke had been in a new relationship, with a man she had been seeing for around five months, Cook said.

"It's such a waste. Chozyn was one of a kind," Cook said.

"She was bubbly, she always put herself last. She put everyone else before herself.

"I don't have a car so whenever I'd ring her and ask her to take me to do the shopping she would come over and pick me up, if I was short on money she would pay the difference.

"Chozyn was a really good person. She was fun, too, so fun to be around."

The last time Cook saw Koroheke was on April 3, the day before she was fatally shot.

"She was all beaten and battered. .. She said she had been jumped by a group of girls," Cook said.

Cook did not believe her friend, but Koroheke stuck to the story.

"Because her heart was so big, she didn't want to say who it really was," Cook said.

After Koroheke died, police went on the hunt for a 22-year-old man.

On Sunday night, the man handed himself in to the Counties Manukau Police and was charged with murder.

His father and a female friend have been charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder.

Cook said it was a relief to hear an arrest had been made.

"I'm glad he's handed himself in, it was really good news," she said.

"It's horrible ... she was supposed to be with us, she was supposed to be safe ... I have gone from seeing her four or five times a week, almost every day, to not seeing her at all. It's a huge change.

"She used to just pop in all the time and because I'm a mum and I'm at home, often she was my only visitor."

Cook described her best friend as "Eastside's fallen angel" and said she would always remember her.

"A beautiful mum's been taken away from her babies ... a daughter, a friend ... [the person responsible] has just taken away everything," she said.

"Chozyn didn't deserve to go that way ... I hope her face haunts [the person responsible] every day."

- NZ Herald