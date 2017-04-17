9:19am Mon 17 April
Anna Leask
Police charge man with murder of Auckland mother Chozyn Koroheke in Pakuranga Heights

Chozyn Koroheke, 22, was fatally shot on April 4 an address in Pakuranga Heights. Photograph/Supplied

Police have charged a 22-year-old man with the murder of mum-of-two Chozyn Koroheke on April 4.

A 47-year-old man and a woman, 24, have also been charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder, police said today.

Koroheke, 22, was fatally shot at close range two weeks ago at an address in Pakuranga Heights.

The man handed himself into Manukau Police Station last night and is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court on Monday morning.

Police investigating Koroheke's death said they had arrested a further five people, three on unrelated matters.

Three men aged 27, 30, and 30 had been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police said further charges might be laid.

In addition, a man aged 47 and a woman aged 24 have both been charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder.

"Police would like to take this opportunity to thank the media and our community for the assistance they provided during our investigation," a statement said.

- NZ Herald

