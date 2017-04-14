Easter holidaymakers still facing travel chaos in the wake of Cyclone Cook

Russell Blackstock is a senior reporter at the Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday.

The sun may have been shining across most of New Zealand today but the effects of Cyclone Cook were still felt by Easter holidaymakers travelling by road and air.

Air New Zealand suspended operations at Tauranga Airport yesterday because of the severe weather conditions and Jetstar cancelled 20 services on its regional network, which includes Napier, Nelson, Palmerston North and New Plymouth.

As a result, Air New Zealand operated four special jet services today - between Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch - to assist with re-accommodating disrupted customers.

"Yesterday's flight cancellations as a result of Cyclone Cook continued to cause widespread flow-on disruption to our customers and network across New Zealand today," Air New Zealand spokesperson Brigitte Ransom said.

"Our operations teams are focused on getting our schedule back on track.

"Customers booked to travel today or yesterday who have been impacted as a result of the cyclone, or who no longer wish to travel are being offered a range of options."

Air New Zealand passengers booked to travel to or from a New Zealand port this evening are advised to consult the arrivals and departures pages on the Air New Zealand website for up to date schedule information, Ransom said.

Meanwhile, the effects of Cyclone Cook continued to cause chaos on the roads.

Major holiday routes are closed by slips and holidaymakers are being warned to stay off the roads unless it is essential.

The storm is weakening as it tracks off the east coast of the South Island, but scores of roads across eastern regions of the North Island are impassable because of trees blocking them.

Police said numerous roads across Hawke's Bay and Gisborne are partially or completely blocked by slips, fallen trees and flooding, and people should avoid travelling in the worst-affected regions.

Roads across Edgecumbe remained under water and there are a number of closures on State Highway 2 between Opotiki and Whakatane. Other roads across Bay of Plenty remain impassable from slips caused by last week's storm.

In the South Island a large slip closed the Motueka Valley Highway about 20km north of Tapawera.

As the cyclone lay off the Kaikoura Coast bad conditions forced the Bluebridge ferry to suspend the 8am sailing from Wellington across Cook Strait. Passengers were told they would be transferred to the 1.30pm crossing.

However, sailings on the Interislander ferry were going to schedule.

- NZ Herald