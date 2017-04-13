High winds may close Auckland Harbour Bridge

The New Zealand Transport Agency is warning the Auckland Harbour Bridge may close if wind levels become strong today.

Auckland Highway manager Brett Gliddon says closing the bridge would be unprecedented but if predicted winds of up to 160 km/h barrel through the city this afternoon, travel on the Harbour Bridge would be too dangerous.

He warned it would have a dire knock-on effect across Auckland's motorway network on the eve of one of the busiest holiday travel weekends of the year.

"Closing the bridge is not a decision we will take lightly because it will have a significant impact on traffic flows throughout the city. However our first priority is safety and that's what will determine any closure," said Gliddon.

"If the bridge is closed to traffic this will have a flow-on effect across the rest of the motorway and local road network, so motorists should expect long delays, and avoid travelling if they don't need to."

Alternative routes between the city and North Shore would be via State Highways 16 and 18.

"We encourage people to think ahead and start planning alternative ways to get home or to their destinations later today and to consider delaying any non-essential travel across the bridge," he said.

A team of operators would be monitoring wind strength and direction throughout the day and watch the effect wind was having on vehicles travelling over the bridge.

Any closures would be implemented in stages. There was likely to be a speed reduction crossing the bridge and the number of lanes open to traffic would also be cut. (edited)

Meanwhile high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists were asked to avoid using the bridge as the winds rose throughout the day.

- NZ Herald