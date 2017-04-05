Police reasonably confident vehicle submerged in Nelson Harbour belonged to missing teen Leo Lipp-Neighbours

It is understood human remains have been found in a car recovered from the bottom of Nelson Harbour last night, Fairfax is reporting.

Police are reasonably confident the vehicle recovered from the harbour last night belonged to missing teen Leo Lipp-Neighbours.

Police have not confirmed there were any remains found in the vehicle.

The 19-year-old was last seen on January 24, 2010, driving away from his home in a valley suburb near the Nelson coast in a distinctive orange station wagon.

On Monday afternoon commercial divers stumbled on a car submerged in Wakefield Quay in Nelson's harbour. The vehicle was recovered from the water last night as Lipp-Neighbours' family watched, Fairfax reported.

"It was a bit of a tricky recovery last night," Nelson Bays police area commander Mat Arnold-Kelly said.

"Because of the length of time that the vehicle has been under water, it's obviously difficult to confirm the identity of it. However, from some of the contents we've found, we're reasonably confident that it is Leo's vehicle."

Arnold-Kelly said he could not say what items found in the vehicle were, and said it would take some time to go through it as there was "a lot of silt and debris and other material in the vehicle".

Police have been in constant communication with Lipp-Neighbours' family.

"They've obviously got some sense of closure," he said.

Arnold-Kelly would not say whether any remains had been found, saying only "items of interest to the investigation" had been discovered.

Until 2014 police were convinced Lipp-Neighbours had been the victim of a serious crime.

- NewstalkZB

- NZ Herald