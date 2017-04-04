Three arrested in relation to murder of John Henry Harris

By - Northern Advocate

Police have arrested three people in relation to the murder of John Henry Harris.

The 37-year-old gang member, known as John Boy, died after being dropped off at Whangarei St John Ambulance Station early on October 18 last year after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

A 41-year-old man was arrested last night and has been charged with a number of offences including murder. He will appear in Whangarei District Court today.

A 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were arrested on Friday and have been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Miller said the arrests were an important step in what has been an extensive investigation.

"We are glad to finally be able to hold those responsible to account.

"We hope that it will bring some closure to Mr Harris' friends, whanau and to the Whangarei community," he said.

Mr Miller said enquiries were still continuing and further arrests were likely.

"I would like to acknowledge the assistance provided by the public and the dedication of the investigation team who have worked tirelessly over the past five months on this inquiry.

"We are also still welcoming any further information relating to the case, and would like to hear from anyone with information that may assist," he said.