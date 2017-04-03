Major delays expected after crash on Auckland motorway

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A crash on Auckland's motorway near a major junction has closed part of Spaghetti Junction and is expected to cause major traffic woes.

Three lanes of the Northern Motorway link to the port and North-western Motorway and a lane to the Southern Motorway have all been blocked in the lunchtime accident.

A Fire Service spokesman said the two-car crash was near the Fanshawe St off-ramp, and emergency personnel are working to free one person who is trapped.

According to NZ Transport Agency, the State Highway 1 link to SH16 towards the Ports of Auckland and westbound is closed, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area or delay trips if possible.

More to come.

- NZ Herald