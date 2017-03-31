Typhoid outbreak: 10 in hospital

Breaking

Ten people have been hospitalised with typhoid in Auckland.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) has confirmed the outbreak and says it's tracing people who have been in contact with those who have been infected with the disease and "following usual protocols" to stop it spreading further.

Medical Officer of Health Dr David Sinclair said good hand-washing is the best protection against the serious illness, which is mainly spread through water and food but can also spread person to person.

The potentially fatal disease can be treated with antibiotics.

Symptoms to look out for were a high fever developing over several days, headaches, general weakness and muscle aches. Some people infected with the disease also get stomach pain, constipation or diarrhoea.

Sinclair advised anyone feeling very unwell to see their doctor or an after-hours clinic.

ARPHS has notified the medical sector of the outbreak.

According to the Ministry of Health's website, people with the disease usually present symptoms eight to 14 days after being infected.

The bacteria that causes typhoid is found in the stools of about 10 per cent of untreated patients for more than 3 months, and 2 to 5 per cent of those infected who aren't treated for typhoid become permanent carriers.

Shellfish sourced from sewage-contaminated beds have caused earlier outbreaks in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health website states.

Flies can also spread the bacteria to food, but most large epidemics are caused by faeces contaminating water supplies or street-vended foods.

- NZ Herald