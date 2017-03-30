Principal on leave after school trip to Mexico returns early, investigation under way

The principal of a Rotorua school is on leave after allegations were made about his professional conduct on a school trip to Mexico.

Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Te Koutu students touched down at Rotorua Airport this morning, without their principal, Uenuku Fairhall, who is on leave while the allegations are investigated. He is understood to have travelled back to New Zealand separately.

The trip, involving 21 students and three teachers, was meant to last 12 weeks but was cut short by five weeks.

When approached by the Rotorua Daily Post at the airport, Board of Trustees chairwoman Ruiha Ruwhiu confirmed the group had returned "earlier than expected".

"At this time I ask that you allow our tired students the courtesy and respect to reunite with their whanau.

As protocol they will be formally received then return home with their whanau."

Ministry of Education deputy secretary Katrina Casey confirmed in a written statement the ministry had been advised of allegations regarding the professional conduct of Mr Fairhall during the trip.



"The principal has returned home on the request of the Board of Trustees and will remain on leave while the allegations are investigated.



"New Zealand School Trustees Association is providing support to the Board of Trustees. We are also available to assist the kura as needed."



Ms Casey said the ministry would not comment further while the allegations were being investigated.

Mr Fairhall told the Rotorua Daily Post he would not comment as it was an issue between himself and his employer.

This was the fourth time the school had embarked on a Mexico trip, which it does every three years. This year's trip cost each student $12,000, but thanks to three years' fundraising the end cost was brought down to $3500.

The trip, which sees students billeted with Mexican families to ensure immersion in the Spanish language, has become a part of the school's culture.