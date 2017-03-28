Fifteen people arrested after Christchurch dairy robbed nine times in seven months

Fifteen people have been arrested after a dairy was robbed nine times over seven months.

Between August 20 last year and March 8, the Woolston Night 'n Day on Ferry Rd in Christchurch was targeted.

"Eight out of these nine robberies have resulted in 15 arrests, which is a fantastic result. and the remaining robbery continues to be an active investigation," Acting Inspector Paul Reeves, area prevention manager for Canterbury, said.

Two youths, one of whom was disguised in a shark onesie when they robbed a BP in Rolleston, were also been arrested over two service station robberies this month.

Both men have appeared in the Youth Court on charges of aggravated robbery.

"We want to thank the public for assisting us with our appeals for information in relation to crime in the Canterbury district," Reeves said.

Police are still seeking information about robberies at Harewood Tavern on March 11, Brickworks Bar on March 14 and Trevino's Restaurant on March 24.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald