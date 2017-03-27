Watch live: Chief of Defence Force faces media over SAS allegations

WATCH LIVE

• Mobile users tap here

Civilian casualties may have occurred during a New Zealand-led raid on an Afghanistan village in 2010, the Defence Force says.

The NZDF has fronted media in Wellington on allegations made in Hit & Run, which claims six civilians were killed and 15 were injured in the raid by the Special Air Service (SAS) in Afghanistan's Baghlan province.

Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant General Tim Keating said that after the raids, the local governor received a delegation of villagers who claimed civilians had been killed in the raid.

Lisa Ferris, NZDF head of legal services, took the lecture to explain the rules of engagement the SAS operated under, and that a legal officer was present with a senior commander during Operation Burnham.

That legal officer observed no activity that gave them concern around conduct during the raid.

Ferris said subsequent information after the raids indicated civilian casualties may have occurred. The International Security Assistance Force then investigated and concluded civilian casualties may have been possible because of a weapons malfunction.

Continued below.

Related Content Winston Aldworth: Time for final call on uncertainty Your Views: Readers' Letters Focus video: New Lynn locals desperate

These findings have already been published.

"The law of armed conflict accepts that sometimes mistakes and errors...may happen in times of armed conflict," Ferris said.

Keating added that 14 days' worth of intelligence collection provided the justification for the SAS raids.

"The bottom line - revenge was never a driver. We are a professional force. Our primary concern was the security of our people, and that of the Afghani and other government people."

Keating said Hager and Stephenson had precisely located the villages of Naik and Khak Khuday Dad in the book, including locations of where civilians were allegedly killed and wounded, a presumed location of an SAS sniper, and detailed lists of houses destroyed.

However, there was a significant separation in terrain between those villages and where New Zealand SAS forces operated as part of Operation Burnham.

"It seems to me that one of the fundamentals...is to tie the alleged perpetrators of a crime to the scene of a crime."

Keating said the raid was subject to legal oversight as an extra safeguard.

He said Operation Burnham was conducted about 2km away from the villages named in Hit & Run, in Tirgiran Village.

Keating, standing in front of a map showing the surrounds of Tirgiran Village, outlined where the SAS were landed by helicopter. He said a number of insurgents were identified as leaving the village to take up high ground.

Coalition aircraft were given permission to attack those people. Ground forces entered buildings and found ammunition and weapons including rocket-propelled grenades.

When the ammunition was destroyed two fires took place, Keating said, and the SAS suffered a casualty when debris fell on him.

Keating said before entering the village ground forces announced themselves through loud speakers and an interpreter.

Keating said during Operation Burnham the SAS fired two rounds, or bullets. One when an insurgent was shot and killed.

After the first raid, ISAF approved another raid. No shots were fired, and the only explosive used was a small charge used on a locked door.

After the raids the local governor received a delegation of villagers who claimed civilians had been killed in the raid, Keating said.

In concluding comments before questions, Keating said the NZDF had a strong reputation.

"It's not only the New Zealand Defence Force reputation, it's the New Zealand reputation.

"The clear contrast to me between the book and what actually happened during Operation Burnham was in all respects the conduct of the NZ ground forces was exemplary."

The book, Hit & Run, said the raid was a revenge attack on insurgents who were believed to be responsible for the death of soldier Timothy O'Donnell, the first New Zealand combat death in Afghanistan.

After almost a week of publicity and questions, Keating, returned from Iraq on the weekend and yesterday briefed Prime Minister Bill English at the Beehive, along with Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee.

After that meeting the NZDF released a statement from Keating saying it could confirm its personnel have never operated in the villages named in the book as Naik and Khak Khuday Dad.

"The authors appear to have confused interviews, stories and anecdotes from locals with an operation conducted more than two kilometres to the south, known as Operation Burnham," the NZDF statement said.

The NZDF said that during Operation Burnham New Zealand was supported by coalition partners, which included US air support and Afghan soldiers.

After the raid an investigation by the Interior and International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) found that a malfunctioning gun sight on a coalition helicopter resulted in errant shots hitting a building by mistake.

"The NZDF reiterates its position that New Zealand personnel acted appropriately during this operation and were not involved in the deaths of civilians or any untoward destruction of property.

The NZDF has previously said in statements that the ISAF investigation concluded that "allegations of civilian casualties were unfounded" - a position Hager and Stephenson said showed there had been a cover-up.

Hager and Stephenson are standing behind the claims in Hit & Run, and said the NZDF claims were "astonishing" and did not invalidate a single major conclusion of the book.

"We are absolutely confident that an SAS raid took place on 22 August 2010 where six civilians were killed and another 15 injured," Hager said.

"We know a dozen houses were destroyed as well. We have testimony about these events from members of the SAS, Afghan commandos and people living in the villages that were raided, Naik and Khak Khuday Dad.

"The SAS and villagers both talked about assaults on the same named people's houses. It is actually impossible that the story is wrong."

Hager and Stephenson said the Defence Force leadership was attempting to confuse the public and government, and Keating was fighting for his job. They called on Keating to release uncensored operational documents from the August 22 2010 raid.

English said this morning that there won't be any inquiry into allegations the SAS was possibly involved in war crimes as a result of actions during the raids, but did not rule out an inquiry or investigation into other claims.

"As we found with this issue it is better to work through it pretty carefully. I wouldn't rule it out just yet," English told Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB.

"But I think we can rule out an inquiry into the alleged war crimes because whatever those stories were, if they happened at all they happened in different villages, not in the village where the New Zealand operation occurred."

Asked what could be covered by an inquiry, English said, "we just need to make sure there are no loose ends".

Labour, the Green Party, New Zealand First, and United Future have all called for some form of inquiry, to reassure the public.

- NZ Herald