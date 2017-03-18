7:49pm Sat 18 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Wellington Police search for missing teenager Brandon Andrews

Brandon Andrews. Photo / Supplied
Brandon Andrews. Photo / Supplied

Police are concerned for a teenager missing from his Petone home since yesterday.

Brandon Andrews, 18, was last seen in the Jackson St area of Petone about 8 or 9pm Friday.

"Police have concerns for Brandon's safety and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him," a police statement said.

He was described as slim, about 180cm tall, with short curly brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts, black shoes and a brown jacket.

Police and search and rescue staff have been searching the area and police asked Petone residents to check their properties, including any outbuildings.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Wellington police on (04) 381 2000, quoting reference P028874360.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 18 Mar 2017 20:34:27 Processing Time: 70ms