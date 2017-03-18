Wellington Police search for missing teenager Brandon Andrews

Police are concerned for a teenager missing from his Petone home since yesterday.

Brandon Andrews, 18, was last seen in the Jackson St area of Petone about 8 or 9pm Friday.

"Police have concerns for Brandon's safety and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him," a police statement said.

He was described as slim, about 180cm tall, with short curly brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts, black shoes and a brown jacket.

Police and search and rescue staff have been searching the area and police asked Petone residents to check their properties, including any outbuildings.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Wellington police on (04) 381 2000, quoting reference P028874360.

