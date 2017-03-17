Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Henderson

A car has hit a girl in west Auckland, and she has been taken to Starship Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are in attendance at the scene of the crash on Rathgar Rd in Henderson, near St Dominics College, when the girl was hit at 3.30 this afternoon.

Police said the serious crash unit will be investigating and the road is blocked.

Diversions are in place at Rathgar Rd and Edwards Ave and also Rathgar Rd and Ti Nana Crescent.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible as there will be delays while emergency services are at the scene.

- NZ Herald