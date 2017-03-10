NZ First leader Winston Peters job ad requiring worker to be fluent in Chinese

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters says a job advertisement requiring Chinese-speaking applicants is discriminatory and blatantly side-lining Kiwi workers.

The listing was posted on the Trade Me Jobs section.

The position was for a full-time worker at a Caltex service station in Opotiki, in the Bay of Plenty and said applicants must be fluent in the Chinese language.

"This is unacceptable, especially as there's no shortage of workers in Opotiki and the rest of the Bay of Plenty,'' Peters said on Facebook.

In a press statement, he said this was a clear example of an employer taking advantage of record immigration and the many unskilled migrants looking for a job.

"This employer knows that migrants are cheaper to hire and will work under any conditions just to keep a job because they want to stay in New Zealand,'' he said.

"The advertisement on Trade Me discriminates against New Zealanders in favour of new migrants who have less understanding of fair wages and working conditions that New Zealand once prided itself on.''

The listing has since been taken down.

- NZ Herald