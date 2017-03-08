Missing boy Keanu Ranginui, 12, missing for four days

Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy from Whanganui.

Keanu Ranginui has been missing since 9pm on March 4.

Police have made inquiries in the area and with Keanu's friends but these have been unsuccessful.

Keanu is around 140cm tall and was last seen wearing a black hoody, grey shorts, blue NY cap, and no footwear. He has straight brown hair and wears prescription glasses with blue frames.

Police urge anyone who sees Keanu or knows of his whereabouts to contact their local Police Station.

- NZ Herald