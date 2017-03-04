Six injured in crash on SH3 near Whanganui

A rescue helicopter has been called in to help transport a number of casulaties from a serious two-car crash on State Highway 3 near Whanganui.

A police spokeswoman said the incident has left six people injured, including one person in critical condition and two in serious condition, on SH3 between Mission Rd and Wicksteed Rd.

One person who had serious injuries was trapped in the one of the vehicles, but has now been freed.

Police, fire and ambulance are all in attendance. Police's serious crash unit is also on its way.

"We understand there are two cars involved and there are a number of patients. Initial reports are that one person has critical injuries, two people have serious injuries and three people have moderate injuries," a police spokesoman said.

"The serious crash unit is responding from Palmerston North so won't be there for a while and police, ambulance and fire are on the scene."

The crash took place shortly before 1.40pm.

