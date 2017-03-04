Steve Braunias: Secret Diary of Max Key

Monday

From a young age, I have always wanted to be on stage or on the cover of Woman's Day having just come out of the pool.

Talent isn't something you're born with. It's the result of a lot of hard work. It's not like I just woke up and decided to wear a bandanna.

My parents always told me to follow my dreams. My Dad, who is John Key, the former Prime Minister, always said that dreams are something that happens at the end of the day.

I have a dream. I dreamed it tonight after I went to sleep, which proves that Dad was right.

I dreamed I was at the Oscar ceremony and Casey Affleck was thanking everyone for winning the award for best actor and suddenly someone rushed onto the stage and said, "There's been a mistake. Max, it's you."

When I woke up I realised it must have been a dream because I can't act very well.

But I also realised a long time ago that I couldn't sing very well.

Then one day I started realising about DJing and for me, this is actually a way I can do that, you know.

So maybe I have won the Oscar and they're just sorting out the right envelope.

Tuesday

My new single All The Way quickly began trending when it was released on YouTube and in just two weeks, it's had more than 500,000 views. It's a banging tune and the video has a girl in it.

This month, I'm embarking on a free nationwide tour. Later, like perhaps next month, I want to tour the world.

I want my following to get bigger and to release more tracks.

I want to hit the Billboard Top 100, one day. Hopefully with All the Way, even.

It's the goal. You've got to reach for the top, you know.

Continued below.

Related Content Steve Braunias: Secret Diary of transgender bathrooms Steve Braunias: The Secret Diary of Donald Trump Steve Braunias: Secret Diary of Trump

I think people should give me and my music a chance and take it for what it is, not who I am. They have to get past the fact I'm John Key's son. I just want to be me. I want to be free. In many ways I've been born into slavery.

People can hate me, but like the music. That's all I care about.

You'll find that's the same with any artist.

Justin Bieber is the perfect example. He made some mistakes when he was young and I've done the same thing being in the public eye my whole life.

We have a lot in common.

Wednesday

I also have a lot in common with Lorde.

We're both from Auckland and I'm 21 and she's 20.

And we've both heard of my Dad.

If she wants to sit down and make some music, then I'd be open to it, but tomorrow I'm on Newshub with Samantha Hayes plus I'll be at Uni, so maybe Friday.

Thursday

Plan A is worldwide fame. Plan B is a career in corporate finance, and so I spent a bit of time today studying finance and property.

When you study at undergraduate level, you develop a range of skills with wide applicability, including:

•Communication and personal relations.

•Conceptualisation of theoretical and practical knowledge.

•Data and information analysis.

•Numeracy and research.

A lot of that is applicable to plan A, so they're the same thing really.

Friday

At the moment, when you search Max Key, it comes up as "John Key's son". The day it changes to "DJ" or "music producer" is going to be pretty exciting.

If only people could get past the preconceptions and judge me on my music and what I look like. That's all they have to do. That's absolutely all they have to do.

- NZ Herald