Teens who bashed elderly man arrested

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested and will soon be facing charges for allegedly bashing and robbing an 85-year-old man at his Papatoetoe home.

Police arrested the pair on other matters.

While they were in custody officers identified them as two of three alleged offenders who broke into the man's Peverill Cres house about 5pm on Saturday, assaulted him and stole his bank card and coin collection.

Counties Manukau police say they will soon lay charges in relation to the alleged aggravated burglary and are actively looking for the third male who robbed the pensioner, as well as anyone else who may have been involved.

Officers are pursuing leads and a police spokeswoman said they are confident they will find the third person involved and hold them accountable for their actions.

Police have told the victim and the brave woman who came to his aid of the arrests.

Detective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander said the man and the woman, his neighbour, were both relieved.

"While these types of incidents are rare they are very alarming to the public and we hope that this news will offer the victim and the Papatoetoe community some degree of reassurance. We would like to thank our community for their assistance in this matter."

