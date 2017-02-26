Two hurt, one seriously, after quad motorbike rolls at Ahipara, in the Far North

Two people have been injured, one seriously, after rolling a quad bike in the Far North late this afternoon.

St John Ambulance could not be contacted, but a police spokeswoman confirmed one person had been seriously injured. A second person had moderate injuries, but she did not have any other details.

Northern Fire Communications' shift manager Paul Radden said a rescue helicopter was on the way to the incident at Wreck Bay Rd in Ahipara, 17 kilometres south-west of Kaitaia.

Firefighters had been told the quad bike had rolled, but he knew little more than that, Radden said.

Emergency services were alerted at 4.20pm, and firefighters had come across another motorcycle crash on their way to the scene, he said.

One person suffered minor injuries in that crash.

- NZ Herald