Note on quake memorial wall: 'My Daddy. I'm 13'

"My Daddy. I'm 13."

That message is written on one of three rocks that sit next to a flax weaving at the foot of the new Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial.

The wall has been uncovered so family and friends of those lost in the February 22, 2011 earthquake six years ago can be remembered.

The names of the 185 people who died have been inscribed along 40m of the 121m long wall that sits next to the Avon River.

It is peaceful, yet poignant.

Messages, notes, flowers and meaningful items have been placed at the foot of the memorial on the bank of the river.

A note written to Matthew Beaumont, known as Matty, was stuck next to his name on the marble.

"Dear Matty. We think of you every day and miss you. Lots of love, the Thorndycrofts."

Mr Beaumont worked for CTV, and was killed when the Madras St building collapsed. He was 31.

Notes have been written and attached to a tree on the bank of the Avon River opposite the memorial, which will be officially unveiled today.

They are written in different languages, from family members who have come to Christchurch from all over the world to remember their children, brothers, sisters, parents or grandparents who were taken that day.

"Dear Mummy. It is so sad that you died. I miss you so much. Love Keily xx."

Another reads: "Dear Mummy. I will love you forever. I wished you were still here. Love Aimee xoxoxo."

One message is not addressed to anyone.

"We are here today for you."

