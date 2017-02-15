Live blog: Homes destroyed in Port Hills fires

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

WHAT WE KNOW

• State of emergency declared in Christchurch and Selwyn.

• One dead (helicopter pilot Steve Askin), up to seven or eight homes destroyed.

• Two or three houses reported destroyed in the Worsley Spur area, not 40 as previously reported by Civil Defence.

• The Nga Hau e Wha Marae is open to residents who have been evacuated.

• Reports of 1000 people evacuating, up to 400 forced to evacuate by authorities.

• Residents directed to evacuation centres.

• Several road closures.

• Police and the Defence Force are evacuating residents as required.

• A health warning has been issued for anyone suffering respiratory issues to contact their GP.

• The fires have merged into one huge blaze, which is threatening dense residential housing. The estimated area of the fire is now in excess of 1850ha and growing.





Wildfires continue to burn across Port Hills area in the South Island. Fire crews from around the region have been drafted in to fight the blaze which is in its third day and spreading to damage homes.

Evacuations are happening in the following areas:

• Worsley Rd

• Hoon Hay Rd - from Cashmere Rd, and

• Kennedys Bush Rd - from Cashmere Rd.

• Dyers Pass Rd has also been evacuated from Sign of the Takahe

• Early Valley Rd

Road Closures:

• Cashmere Rd is closed west of Kaiwara St through to Kennedys Bush Rd.

• Worsleys Rd is closed

• Hoon Hay Valley Rd is closed

• Kennedys Bush Rd is closed form the roundabout with Rock Hill Drive. This includes the southbound cycle track

• Worsleys Track from Worlseys Rd is closed

• Dyers Pass Rd is closed between Hackthorne Rd to Governors Bay Rd. Use the Lyttelton Tunnel or Gebbies Pass as the alternate route

• Summit Rd is closed between Gebbies Pass and Rapaki Track

• Old Tai Tapu Rd is closed between Osterholts Rd and Early Valley Rd

• Early Valley Rd is closed

• Holmes Rd is closed.

Power

Orion remains on full alert, with the rapidly changing fire posing a threat threat to power supply to the Port Hills and the greater city.

Health Advice

People have been told to stay indoors to avoid smoke inhalation.

Dr Alistair Humphrey, Canterbury Medical Officer of Health has advised that anyone suffering respiratory issues contact their GP.

"For the vast majority of people, the smoke will be unpleasant, but carries no risk to their health. However, smoke may irritate the eyes, nose, throat and airways. More serious symptoms include runny or sore eyes, dry or sore throat, sore nose, cough, tightness of the chest or difficulty breathing.

"In healthy people, most symptoms disappear soon after exposure to smoke ends and do not cause long-term health problems."

Cigarette smokers, the elderly, children and those with heart disease, asthma or other lung disease are at greatest risk of harm from smoke inhalation.

"Avoid exposure where possible by staying indoors and closing windows and doors," he says.

- NZ Herald