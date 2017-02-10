Stolen firearms worry Rotorua police

By - Rotorua Daily Post

Police are concerned over the theft of several firearms from a residential property in Rotorua.

The firearms include pistols and semi-automatic rifles.

"Police are naturally concerned as to where these firearms may be, and what they may be used for" said Rotorua Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Stuart Nightingale.

"If you know something about the theft of these firearms, or know who may have them, it is important that you contact police".

Anyone with information can ring the Rotorua Police Station on 07 3480099, or anonymous information can be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More to come.