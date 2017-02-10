10:47am Fri 10 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Stolen firearms worry Rotorua police

By -
Police hold grave concerns about the whereabouts of several stolen firearms. Photo/File
Police hold grave concerns about the whereabouts of several stolen firearms. Photo/File

Police are concerned over the theft of several firearms from a residential property in Rotorua.

The firearms include pistols and semi-automatic rifles.

"Police are naturally concerned as to where these firearms may be, and what they may be used for" said Rotorua Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Stuart Nightingale.

"If you know something about the theft of these firearms, or know who may have them, it is important that you contact police".

Anyone with information can ring the Rotorua Police Station on 07 3480099, or anonymous information can be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More to come.

For more articles from this region, go to

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 10 Feb 2017 10:47:24 Processing Time: 13ms