Three in custody following service station robbery

Three men are in custody after a robbery at a North Shore service station this morning in which the front doors were smashed open with a log splitter axe.

A lone petrol station attendant in the East Coast Bays Rd store activated the store's fog defence system as a group of five men smashed down locked front doors at 4.10am.

Sergeant Jeff Kinniburgh said the men stole cigarettes.

Kinniburgh said the group, who were in a stolen car, drove off abandoning the vehicle before getting into a second vehicle that was found by police a couple of minutes later.

When the vehicle was stopped two of the occupants escaped while the other three were taken into custody.

- NZ Herald