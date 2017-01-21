Online poll confirms summer has left many wondering where's the sun

Results from a weather poll may be the official confirmation of what many Kiwis already concluded - this summer is "awful".

Weatherwatch.co.nz's most recent poll asked New Zealanders, "are you disappointed with the summer weather?"

Unsurprisingly, after a nearly two months of less than summer-like weather, 61 per cent of people answered "yes, it's awful!"

A quarter of respondents said the 2016/17 summer has been "pretty good", while 14 per cent where still to make up their mind.

WeatherWatch.co.nz forecast a more "traditional summer pattern" could start to move in for many populated areas next week, but southern and south western New Zealand may still be caught up in this unsettled, sometimes cold, weather pattern.

However, in the meantime, MetService has issued severe weather warnings as a deep low pressure system drags its way across the country.

A wet weekend will greet most kiwis as the rain is forecast to arrive later today with heavy rain expected for the north and west of the South Island while the North Island braces for a drenching tomorrow.

MetService has issued a severe weather outlook, warning of heavy rain over Westland, Buller, Nelson and Marlborough from this afternoon, through to tomorrow night.

Mixed conditions across the North Island will continue today before a front crossing the country will bring heavy rain and windy conditions to some places to end the weekend.

"Auckland will see cloud thickening by Saturday afternoon with rain expected at night," MetService analyst Tuporo Marsters said.

"On Sunday there will be showers in the morning but these are expected to clear later in the afternoon.

"However the rain will be back at night with a strong northerly ahead of it."

