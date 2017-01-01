Northland police investigate alleged drugging and rape of 14yo girl

Police in Northland are investigating the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl.

It is understood detectives are looking into the circumstances of the incident, which is thought to have taken place in the last few days.

The rape is said to have happened in Kohukohu, in the Hokianga.

Police are still to reveal more details, including any descriptions of an offender.

It has been a grim start to the year for Northland.

News of the incident comes after two pedestrians were killed, in the early hours today and a fatal car crash on Friday afternoon.

A man died just after 1am after being hit by a vehicle in Kerikeri.

Just before 2.30am, a woman also died after being struck by a car in Taipa.

Meanwhile, a man was killed in a single-car crash on State Highway 12, in Aranga, on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the site about 5.30pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

- NZ Herald