Breaking

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

A large fire is burning on Signal Hill behind Logan Park High School in Dunedin.

Multiple fire appliances from fire stations across Dunedin, and a helicopter equipped with a monsoon bucket have been called to tackle the blaze.

The brush fire covers about 100sqm on the hillside and was reported to emergency services about 2.45pm.

Police say at this stage nobody has been evacuated from any properties, but warn Ravensbourne residents should be prepared to evacuate if the wind direction changes and the fire moves.

The school is not believed to be in danger at this stage.

Plumes of black smoke are billowing into the sky and flames are licking the hill above Logan Park High School.

In a statement police warned motorists travelling through the North Dunedin area to be aware of the large scrub fire on Signal Hill near Butts Road.

"The fire has been described as the size of half a rugby field and the fire service is working to bring it under control, but there are concerns it may spread further due to strong winds.

"Police have set up cordons in the area and are helping to assist nearby residents and divert traffic where necessary.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Watch: Large fire burning on Signal Hill in Dunedin Juha Saarinen: Let's stop kids becoming cyber criminals Cartoon: Closing the loophole on tax-dodging multinationals?

Police urge people in the area to be responsible and follow the directions of emergency services. Motorists, please avoid the area if possible."

Crowds of people have gathered outside the Hill City-University athletic club to watch the blaze.

Jo McCullough, of Timaru said she spotted smoke from the blaze on the motorway about 15 minutes ago.

Local Adam Walker said the fire began some time before 3pm.

"It's very visible, you can certainly see it from a number of different spots around Dunedin," he said.

"The fire service is continuing to head towards the blaze, and there are a number of police cordons up around the area."

Walker said it's been a hot and dry last few days.

"The winds have certainly got up around the city and that will be pushing the flames around different spots and making the battle very, very tough for firefighters in attendance," he said.

About 100 people have gathered at Opoho Park and near the Caledonian Ground to watch the blaze.

Rachel Neynens, of Dunedin, said called emergency services after spotting the fire about 45 minutes ago.

"My boyfriend and I were on the athletics track getting ready to do some exercise and we saw some smoke.

"Initially I thought maybe someone was having a bonfire or doing a controlled burn but a few seconds later it was quite big and I saw flames licking a tree."













- Otago Daily Times