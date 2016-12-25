Auckland City Mission Christmas Lunch: Everyone deserves a happy Christmas

By Lincoln Tan

Auckland City Missioner Chris Farrelly says it took a massive effort to put together New Zealand's largest Christmas lunch.

"The 2000 people who are coming through the doors will be served by the 600 people who have been working here for the past few days preparing for this amazing event," Farrelly says.

"I'm just overwhelmed by the goodness of our community here today, it's really quite beautiful. "

Farrelly said Christmas treats for those around us who are struggling day-to-day are happening around New Zealand.

"All around our country, Kiwis are reaching out to other Kiwis to give them something at Christmas, so we're seeing the very best of our community today," he said.

At the Auckland event, no questions were asked, and no one was turned away.

"We don't say no, you're not supposed to be here. Who am I to judge anybody's story?" Farrelly said:

About 2000 chicken drumsticks, 300 kilograms of ham and 540kg of vegetables were served at lunch.

Dessert was ice-cream bars and jelly.

Each guest also received a Christmas present before heading home.

Single mother Monica Tapu said this was the one and only Christmas party she and her 6-year-old son get to experience every year.

"It means so much to us because without it Christmas will be just another ordinary day," Tapu said.

"For my boy, Christmas isn't Christmas without coming to this lunch."

Another guest, who wanted to be known as Madam Zhu, said she started attending the Christmas lunches three years ago when her daughter moved to Australia with her partner.

"I am now in my 70s and alone in New Zealand, and it is nice to have somewhere to go to where you don't feel alone," said Zhu, originally from China.

Volunteer Kelly Choi, 36, said helping out at the lunch was one way for her to give back.

"Everyone deserves to have a happy Christmas," Choi said.

"You also appreciate your own life better too when you see how some others are struggling," she said.

- NZ Herald