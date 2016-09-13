Rising rugby star appears in court for careless driving

A rising rugby star who has played for the U20 Blues has appeared in court for careless driving.

Jerry Samania, 19, of Mt Wellington, appeared in the Auckland District Court this morning before a registrar.

He has been charged with one count of driving carelessly on New North Rd, Eden Terrace, on August 22.

A duty solicitor said Samania, who played two games for a Blues Under 20 team this year, is eligible for diversion and he was given another court date in December.

A spokesman for the Blues said Samania wasn't contracted to the Blues but played in the two games through a programme run during the Super Rugby season.

Samania plays for Pakuranga United Rugby Club and is the son of former Manu Samoa fullback Toa Samania.

The announcement that Samania would be part of the Under 20s team for two fixtures said the development programme had proved to be the springboard for 20 Blues players over the past two years. In June, Samania was also named in the Auckland under-19 training squad to prepare for the 2016 NZRU National U19 tournament through September and October.

- NZ Herald