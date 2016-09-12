4:48pm Mon 12 September
Guillain-Barrē Syndrome patient admitted to hospital

ADMISSION: A patient with Guillain-Barrē Syndrome has been admitted to Hawke's Bay Hospital. PHOTO FILE
A Havelock North woman, in her forties, was admitted to Hawke's Bay Fallen Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Friday, with symptoms that have been confirmed as Guillain-Barrē Syndrome.

The patient is in a stable condition and is progressing well with the treatment she has received.

Hawke's Bay Hospital Physician Andrew Burns said the patient had diarrhoeal symptoms during the Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in August.

Dr Burns said Havelock North residents who experience pins and needles, weakness or clumsiness of hands or feet should seek medical help quickly.

"Early treatment of this condition can impact on the severity, so early diagnosis is important," he said.

People can call Healthline 24/7 free on 0800 611 116, contact your family doctor or visit after hours services to get a health professionals advice.

