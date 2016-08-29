6:35pm Mon 29 August
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Members of public catch alleged drink-driver

By John Lewis

The Mercedes was involved in a crash on Maori Rd. Photo / Otago Daily Times
The Mercedes was involved in a crash on Maori Rd. Photo / Otago Daily Times

An alleged drunk driver has been apprehended by members of the public after being chased for several kilometres through Dunedin, where she was involved in two crashes.

Police were called to Mornington Rd about 4.30pm, when a dark-coloured Mercedes Benz crashed into two vehicles.

The car then continued driving and struck another vehicle on Maori Rd about 4.40pm.

The driver of the Mercedes fled the scene on foot, and was chased by members of the public, who caught her.

Police arrested the driver and processed her for driving with excess breath alcohol.

Nobody was injured.

- Otago Daily Times

By John Lewis

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 29 Aug 2016 18:35:31 Processing Time: 10ms