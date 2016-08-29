Members of public catch alleged drink-driver

By John Lewis

An alleged drunk driver has been apprehended by members of the public after being chased for several kilometres through Dunedin, where she was involved in two crashes.

Police were called to Mornington Rd about 4.30pm, when a dark-coloured Mercedes Benz crashed into two vehicles.

The car then continued driving and struck another vehicle on Maori Rd about 4.40pm.

The driver of the Mercedes fled the scene on foot, and was chased by members of the public, who caught her.

Police arrested the driver and processed her for driving with excess breath alcohol.

Nobody was injured.

- Otago Daily Times