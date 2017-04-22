Diner shames her cheating boyfriend in online restaurant review

By Isobel Frodsham, Paddy Dinham

A woman who discovered her boyfriend was cheating on her while dining out at a restaurant revealed his infidelity in a restaurant review.

Alison Chappell wrote a glowing review of Sutlers, in York, after she visited the restaurant during a four day break with her now ex-boyfriend, whose name is not known, reports the Daily Mail.

In the review, she praised the restaurant's Sauvignon Blanc, but also unveiled the moment she realised her boyfriend was messaging other women on the dating app, Tinder.

Ms Chappell, from Leicester, wrote on Facebook: "Really nice bar, lots of atmosphere and good Sauvignon Blanc.

"Unfortunately halfway through said wine my boyfriends phone bleeped with a Tinder message which, of course, I wasn't supposed to see.

"So our visit was cut short, and he consequently got dumped and we drove back to Leicester (very uncomfortable car journey as you can imagine).

"I'd recommend this pub definitely, but best to go with someone who isn't a lying cheating s**t head as you'll have a much nicer time than I did."

The restaurant responded to the comment, 'deploring' her ex's actions and called Ms Chappell a 'sweetheart'.

Continued below.

Related Content Louise Thompson: Wisdom without words Mel B's isn't the first celeb marriage to be hit by cheating allegations Tricky Easter-themed brainteaser leaves internet stumped

The comment said: "Alison you sound like an absolute sweetheart. We're sorry your visit didn't turn out as planned.

"Your boyfriend sounds like an absolute cad and a bounder. We deplore such actions. Its unbecoming of a true gentleman.

"If you'd mentioned this at the time we'd have defended your honour by challenging said scallywag to a duel or at the very least given him a shake of our heads and sent him on his way with a collective tsk tsk! and advice that a gentleman should always treat his fair maiden with the utmost respect.

"You deserve better. The next time you're in York, with a new beau or with chums, pop in and say what-ho!

"We'll make sure your next visit is a far more enjoyable one. Please accept my warmest sympathies and kindest regards on behalf of all the staff at Sutlers, Captain Darling."

Ms Chappell responded, and wrote: "Captain, your comments are most kind. I love York and very disappointed my 4 day trip was cut short. However next time I'm around I will definitely pop in and finish that Sauvignon Blanc!"

- Daily Mail