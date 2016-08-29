'Paleo Pete' Evans tells osteoporosis sufferer to ditch dairy because it 'removes calcium' from bones

Chef "Paleo Pete" Evans is mired in yet another controversy after making the bizarre claim that "calcium from dairy can remove the calcium from your bones."

The My Kitchen Rules judge told a woman with osteoporosis to remove dairy from her diet and eat "the paleo way", after she asked for help managing her condition during a Facebook Q&A.

His suggestion goes against standard medical advice, which recommends people with the condition ensure they have enough calcium in their diet through foods such as dairy.

"Most doctors do not know this information," Evans explained.

His comments have drawn anger from the medical director of Osteoporosis Australia, Professor Peter Ebeling, who told the Daily Telegraph: "He shouldn't be saying these things. It's really bad and just not true.

"The keystone to preventing osteoporosis is adequate calcium intake and this is achieved by three (daily) serves of calcium-rich foods like dairy. Dairy is the most easily available source and has the highest calcium content in it."

He also told another woman whose husband is taking cholesterol medicine to "look into the side effects and the science showing how dangerous these meds are."

The chef's name was trending on Twitter this afternoon with Australians mocking him and his views.

"People, don't ask Pete Evans for advice," tweeted J Kaul. "You'll get better advice from a rock."

Another user, Cameron Edwards, said Evans was "just promoting his insane views", while Erin Elizabeth called his advice "dangerous".

Evans has come under fire for his unconventional health advice many times before.

Last year, the publication of his paleo cookbook for young children was dumped by the publishers after backlash over a baby milk formula recipe, containing liver and bone broth, which dietitians labelled harmful.

He clashed with the Australian Medical Association over his anti-fluoride links in 2014, when he met with controversial group Fluoride Free, which claims water fluoridation leads to disease, to discuss "ideas".

This is how you need rank the veracity of your medical advice.

1.Doctor

2.paramedic

3.nurse

...

...

...

9844. WebMD

...

16333. Pete Evans — Stephen Carlyon (@StephenCarlyon) August 28, 2016

The celebrity chef also angered cancer research experts by saying that people who use "normal" sunscreen are just covering themselves in "poisonous chemicals".

He said he used "generally nothing", but suggested "non toxic sunscreen if spending long times out in the sun".

Doctors have previously expressed concern over Evans's grand claims about the health benefits of the paleo diet, which involves cutting out carbohydrates, grains, legumes and dairy while eating large quantities of meat, poultry, fish, eggs, fruit and vegetables.

Evans has said this "caveman" style of eating could help shrink tumours, lead to cancer remissions, assist in treating autism and stop asthma.

The chef has also appeared to imply that it may ease the risk or symptoms of "mental illness, including dementia and Alzheimer's disease".

