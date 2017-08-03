About 30 people a day are using a new four-digit phone number to ask for help.

On June 29, the new helpline, Need to talk? 1737, was launched to provide a free, easy number for people to call or text when they needed to talk.

Since then 1004 people have used the service 1716 times, Health Minister Dr Jonathan Coleman said.

So far, people using the service have chosen to text 1003 times and call 713 times.

The number is a gateway to contacting National Telehealth Services including the Alcohol Drug Helpline, Gambling Helpline and Depression Helpline.

"The trained counsellors who manage 1737 say to date the top three reasons for people to connect with the service are feeling lonely, wanting to talk or wanting to work through relationship problems," he said.

"Talking through these sorts of issues early can help people cope with feelings of depression, anxiety or trauma."

Part of the $888 million invested in Vote Health this year was being used to support the service.