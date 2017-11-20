Strange encounters of the hairdresser kind

"An old chap who had scruffy hair came in for a wash and cut," shares a hairdresser on Reddit. "As I began to wash his hair my hand slipped into a large cave in his skull. One-quarter of his head was missing - at least a tennis ball-sized gap. Turns out he had a bad motorcycle accident and had to have brain surgery - and a lot was removed. A heads up would have been good."

Absolutely historical

Daughter:

Was it hard to ride a penny farthing?

Mum: I'm not sure.

Daughter: Well, it either was or it wasn't. How many times did you fall off?

Subway goes gender-neutral

When it comes to the New York City subways, there's no such thing as ladies and gentlemen. Conductors on subway trains have been told to stop addressing passengers as "ladies and gentlemen" when making announcements about delays, detours or other things, and instead use the gender-neutral terms "passengers", "riders" and "everyone".

The new train announcement scripts are part of an effort by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to improve communication with passengers frustrated with having to deal with a system troubled with delays, mechanical failures and even derailments.

Conductors have also been instructed to give subway riders more information about delays, departing from a longtime practice of making sparse announcements that sometimes obscure the real reason a train isn't moving. (Source: Washington Post)



Unnecessary signage

Spotted at the Qantas Lounge in Sydney. Spotted at the Qantas Lounge in Sydney.

Judgemental maps - Auckland

Via Russell Brown @publicaddress Via Russell Brown @publicaddress

And here's one for Wellington by Daphne Lawless‏ @daphlawless.

.



