Mick Jenkins, the standout performer of this year's Laneway Festival, is teaming up wtih The Underachievers for a New Zealand tour in March.

The rap acts will perform two shows: Auckland's Powerstation on March 21 and Wellington's San Fran on March 22.

They'll be joined on the line-up by Baro, an Australian act.

Jenkins, from Chicago, first performed here earlier this year as part of the Laneway line-up.

He'll be playing on the back of his highly rated recent album, The Healing Component.

Tickets go on sale at 2pm this Friday.

